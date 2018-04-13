MLB DFS for April 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, April 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.



On Thursday, McClure put his faith in Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Berrios struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings -- returning 64 points on FanDuel and 39 on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable evening.



For Friday's main slate, McClure is all over Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman as a value play at $2,500 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.



The right-handed Zimmerman gets a favorable matchup against Rockies lefty starter Kyle Freeland on Friday. He hit him hard in their last matchup, recording a home run and three RBIs.



And Freeland is off to a slow start this year with an 0-2 record and 5.56 ERA, so Zimmerman should have plenty of opportunities to tee off.



Another value pick McClure loves for Friday: Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, who is $2,400 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.



Moreland has hits in three consecutive games, including a 2-for-3 performance against the Yankees on Thursday.



The Red Sox open a weekend series against the struggling Orioles, and Baltimore starter Chris Tillman takes the hill with an 0-2 record and 8.68 ERA. Look for Moreland to extend his hitting streak to four games and return plenty of value.



McClure is also targeting a must-have player who is off to a hot start and gets a dream matchup against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for at least 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.