MLB DFS for April 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, April 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a fast start on his picks this year.
On Friday, McClure rostered Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole to take advantage of his strong matchup against the Rangers. The result: Cole struck out a whopping 14 batters and gave up just two earned runs in seven innings -- returning over 60 points on FanDuel. Picks like these helped anybody who entered McClure's optimal lineup in FanDuel tournaments quadruple their money.
For Saturday's main slate, McClure is all over Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien at $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.
Semien has been a consistent force for Oakland thus far in 2018, recording a hit in all but two games. His DFS price, however, has remained low, giving owners a chance to roster a player virtually guaranteed to get on base for next to nothing.
McClure is recommending a stack with Semien and teammate Matt Chapman, who is $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
Chapman is off to a blistering start this year with a .358 batting average, five home runs and 12 RBIs.
Both Semien and Chapman are right-handed and get a strong matchup against lefty starting pitcher Marco Gonzales from the Mariners. Gonzales has a 7.27 ERA and a WHIP of 1.73 this season, so he's allowing plenty of baserunners and runs.
McClure is also targeting a must-have player who is off to a hot start and gets a dream matchup against a staff with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for at least 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
