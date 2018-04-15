MLB DFS for April 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Sunday, April 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.



He's off to a fast start in MLB DFS this season. On Saturday, McClure rostered A's outfielder Khris Davis as a value play at just $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: Davis exploded for another home run and two more RBIs -- returning a massive haul of 22.2 points and on FanDuel a staggering 97.5 over his last three games. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Sunday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Rays outfielder Denard Span ($2,600 on FanDuel, $2,900 on DraftKings).

In a slate full of rough weather, Span is hitting leadoff in a dome in perfect conditions. He had three RBIs in the season-opener against the Red Sox and faces Ben Lively, who has a 5.56 ERA this season and gave up five earned runs to the Reds in his last start.



Roster Span and you'll still have plenty of room to add a top-tier slugger like Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees, who is $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.



After a slow start, Stanton is now hitting .220. In his last two games against the Red Sox, he scored three runs, knocked in three RBIs and had four hits. Now, he'll take aim at a struggling Tigers pitching corps.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.