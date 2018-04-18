MLB DFS for April 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Wednesday, April 18, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has a proven DFS track record in multiple sports.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has already cashed in multiple tournaments this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure rostered Athletics starting pitcher Trevor Cahill at just $5,100 on DraftKings. The result: Cahill pitched seven scoreless innings and recorded eight strikeouts -- returning 31.55 points on DraftKings, his best performance in the last two seasons. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Wednesday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.
Marte has had a strong April, recording a hit in all but two games this month, giving him a .270 batting average during that span. He walked twice and recorded a double in four at-bats against Giants starter Chris Stratton in their last matchup, so look for him to get on base multiple times again on Wednesday.
McClure is recommending a stack of Marte and outfielder David Peralta, who is $3,400 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.
Peralta has six hits in his last four games, running his batting average up to .333 for the season to go along with a pair of home runs and seven RBIs.
The left-handed hitting Peralta and the switch-hitting Marte both match up well against Stratton, a right-handed pitcher.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who is riding a hot streak right now. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 18
SportsLine's senior analyst has put together a three-team parlay that would pay 6-1
-
Rizzo: The MLB season is too long
An April stuffed with rainouts hasn't helped matters
-
Pirates fans rewarded for cold night
It's a nice consolation prize for the frostbite
-
Indians donate playoff earnings to PR
The Indians are donating to aid in relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria
-
D-backs' Taijuan Walker has UCL injury
He'll know more after he receives a second opinion
-
Indians vs. Twins odds, April 18 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Indians-Twins game 10,000 times