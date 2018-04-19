MLB DFS for April 19: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, April 19, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has a proven DFS track record in multiple sports.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has already cashed in multiple tournaments this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Wednesday, McClure rostered Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: Zimmerman exploded for two home runs and four RBIs -- returning a mammoth 56.6 points on FanDuel,. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Thursday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana, who is $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings..
Santana's price has dropped after three hitless games in a row, but he has a strong chance to bounce back on Thursday against Marlins starter Dillon Peters, who owns a 6.75 ERA and 1.70 WHIP thus far.
Peters has also given up three home runs in just over 14 innings, so look for Santana to put up power numbers on Thursday, all at an extremely affordable price.
Another value play McClure loves: Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.
Marte has had a strong April, recording a hit in all but three games this month, giving him a .254 batting average during that span. He gets an attractive matchup against Giants starter Ty Blanche, who has walked nine batters in 24 innings this season and has an ERA of 4.43.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who faces a struggling pitcher on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
