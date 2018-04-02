MLB DFS for April 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Monday, April 2, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

He's also off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year, rostering Twins third baseman Miguel Sano at just $3,300 on FanDuel on Saturday. The result: Sano exploded for a home run and two RBI -- returning 22.2 points on FanDuel, his highest total since last August.

For Monday's MLB main slate, McClure loves Astros outfielder George Springer at $4,000 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Coming off a 2017 season where he had career highs in home runs (34) and batting average (.283), Springer has a hit in three of his four games this season.

Hitting leadoff for a loaded Astros lineup, Springer always has a chance to pile up runs in a hurry. And that's especially true Monday in a matchup against Orioles starter Chris Tillman, who is coming off a disastrous 2017 campaign where he was 1-7 with a 7.84 ERA.

Roster Springer and you'll still have salary cap room to add teammate and starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who is $8,500 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings.

Don't be deceived by Morton's status as Houston's fifth starter. Morton was 14-7 for Houston last year with the second-lowest ERA of his career at 3.62 and his lowest WHIP at 1.19. He also stuck out a career-high 163 batters.

He takes aim Monday against a struggling Orioles lineup that posted just four runs in the season-opening series against the Twins.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Monday?