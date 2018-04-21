MLB DFS for April 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, April 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has a proven DFS track record in multiple sports.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has already cashed in multiple tournaments this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Friday, McClure rostered Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw at $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: Shaw recorded three hits, a home run and two RBIs -- returning a whopping 34.2 points on FanDuel, easily his highest total of the season. Anyone who entered McClure's lineup in FanDuel tournaments on Friday more than doubled their money.
For Saturday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Cubs outfielder Albert Almora at $3,200 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings.
Almora feasted on Colorado pitching at Coors Field on Friday, recording four hits and four runs in a dominant 16-5 victory.
He'll enjoy the thin air again on Saturday when the Cubs take on lefty starter Tim Anderson and his 4.74 ERA and 1.58 WHIP. He's walked 12 batters in 19 innings pitched this year, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Almora to get on base and return big DFS production.
McClure is also targeting Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley at $9,300 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.
Godley got roughed up in his last start, but has strong bounce-back potential against the Padres on Saturday.
San Diego is 27th in batting average (.222) and is also among the worst in the league in on-base percentage (.295) and slugging percentage (.373). Look for Godley, who had been rock solid before his last outing, to take advantage of this juicy matchup.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who faces a staff with a sky-high ERA on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for Apr. 21
SportsLine's senior analyst has put together a three-team parlay that would pay over 4-to-...
-
MLB Friday: Scherzer bests Kershaw
Also, Padres flirt with first no-no, Baez powers Cubs, the Phillies, Blue Jays and Brewers...
-
Cardinals vs. Reds odds, Apr. 21 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Reds vs. Cardinals game 10,000 times
-
Yankees vs Blue Jays odds, Apr. 20 picks
Our proven computer model simulated Saturday's Blue Jays vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
High school baseball game ends 82-0
The coach of the winning team did everything he could to stop the bleeding
-
Red Sox hot start: Historical parallels
The 16-2 Red Sox are in elite company