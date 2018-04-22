MLB DFS for April 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Sunday, April 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.
He's off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year. On Saturday, McClure rostered Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu for $7,500 on FanDuel. The result: Ryu was nothing short of sensational. He pitched seven scoreless innings and fanned eight batters -- returning 55 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Sunday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana as a value play at $3,200 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings..
Santana walked and scored a run against the Marlins in his lone plate appearance as a pinch-hitter on Saturday and gets a favorable matchup against Florida's Caleb Smith, who has a sky-high 6.89 ERA and 1.98 WHIP, on Sunday.
Roster Santana and you'll still have plenty of room to add a top-tier slugger like Aaron Hicks of the Yankees, who is $3,700 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.
Hicks is hitting an impressive .296. In his last two games against the Blue Jays, he has scored two runs, had two hits and walked twice. The Yankees have put up 14 runs in their last two games against Toronto, which will send Jaime Garcia (3.86 ERA, 1.35 WHIP) to the mound on Sunday.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
