MLB DFS for April 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Monday, April 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar for $3,300 on FanDuel. The result: Andujar exploded for four hits, a run and an RBI -- returning a strong total of 24.7 points on FanDuel, matching his season high. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Monday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Rockies outfielder David Dahl at $2,100 on FanDuel and $2,800 on DraftKings.

Dahl, a recent Triple-A call-up, recorded a hit and an RBI in his first game of the season against the Cubs on Sunday. He should see regular action with Carlos Gonzalez (hamstring) on the disabled list, giving him plenty of upside Monday at home against struggling Padres starter Bryan Mitchell (5.03 ERA), who has walked 17 batters in 19 2/3 innings.

Another pick McClure loves for Monday: Padres outfielder Wil Myers, who is $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

After starting the season on the disabled list, Myers has been heating up, recording three multi-hit games in his past four outings and a run in three straight.

He'll look to build on his recent success in the thin air in Denver on Monday.

