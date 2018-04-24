MLB DFS for April 24: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Tuesday, April 24, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Monday, McClure rostered Padres second baseman Carlos Asuaje for just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: Asuaje, who had just 11 percent ownership, exploded for two hits, a home run and four RBIs -- returning a career-high 35.4 points on FanDuel.
Thanks to picks like these, anybody who entered McClure's optimal lineup for tournaments on FanDuel on Monday tripled their money.
For Tuesday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields, who is $2,400 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.
DeShields, who missed time early in the season with a hand injury, is back hitting leadoff for the Rangers. He recorded two hits and two stolen bases against the Athletics on Monday and has similar upside again on Tuesday against Oakland starter Andrew Triggs, who has an ERA of 5.82.
Another pick McClure loves for Tuesday: Padres outfielder Wil Myers, who is $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.
Myers went off for huge numbers at Coors Field on Monday, recording four hits and two RBIs as the Padres scored 13 runs.
He'll get another chance to put up big DFS production against Colorado starter Kyle Freeland, who has an ERA of 5.85 and a WHIP of 1.55.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
