MLB DFS for April 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Tuesday, April 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

He's also off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year, rostering Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton at $8,500 on FanDuel on Monday. The result: Morton pitched six shutout innings, recording six strikeouts and picked up the win -- returning 46 DFS points.

For Tuesday's MLB main slate, McClure loves Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson as a value play at just $2,000 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings.

Granderson, a lefty hitter, thrives against right-handed pitching, and that's what he'll see from the White Sox on Tuesday when Miguel Gonzalez takes the hill for the first time this year.

Gonzalez's 4.62 ERA last year was the second lowest of his career, so look for Granderson, who reached base twice in his last outing, to pay off his tiny price tag on Tuesday.

Roster Granderson and you'll still have salary cap room to load up on big stars like Astros outfielder George Springer, who is $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

Springer, coming off a career year in 2017, is off to a strong start this season with at least one hit in four of his five games, including a strong performance against Baltimore on Monday that included a pair of hits.

He's already recorded four RBIs as well and has a great chance to continue that trend against Baltimore starter Mike Wright, who is taking the mound for the first time this year after posting a 5.76 ERA last year.

McClure is also targeting a pitcher capable of putting up insane numbers who gets a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 60 points on FanDuel and 40 on DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.