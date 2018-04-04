MLB DFS for April 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Wednesday, April 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

He's also off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year, rostering Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson at just $2,000 on FanDuel on Tuesday. The result: Granderson had a double and a triple in addition to recording two runs and an RBI -- returning 24.9 DFS points, easily his highest total of the year.

For Wednesday's MLB main slate, McClure loves Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler as a value play at $2,200 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.

After a slow start to the season, Fowler busted out in a big way on Tuesday with two hits, including a leadoff home run. He had no hits in his first three games, but now has three in has last two outings.

Fowler has a great chance to pile up big points at a low price on Wednesday against Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin, who gave up four earned runs in just 3.1 innings in his first start of the season.

Roster Fowler and you'll still have salary cap room to load up on big stars like Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

He's off to a fast start this year, entering Wednesday with a four-game hitting streak that has also included three runs and four RBIs in his last two outings.

Donaldson and Toronto absolutely teed off on the White Sox yesterday with 14 runs, and they'll look to do it today against young pitcher Carson Fulmer, who is making his first start of the season and has a career 5.40 ERA.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 or more points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.