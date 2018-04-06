MLB DFS for April 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Friday, April 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

He's also off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year. On Thursday, McClure rostered Cubs outfielder Albert Almora as a value play at just $2,100 on FanDuel. The result: Almora recorded a hit, an RBI and two runs -- returning 18.9 DFS points, more than triple his prior best performance of the season.

For Friday's MLB main slate, McClure is all over Astros outfielder George Springer at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings.

The Astros are off to a scorching start and Springer, the lead-off hitter, is one of the biggest beneficiaries when they're rolling. He's scored a combined three runs in his last three outings and is a threat to get on base and score virtually every night.

That's especially true this evening with a matchup against the Padres with Luis Perdomo on the hill. Perdomo was shelled for five runs in just four innings in his first start of the season, and San Diego's staff overall has the 26th ranked WHIP in baseball right now at 1.42.

Roster Springer and you'll still have salary cap room to add his teammate and starting pitcher Lance McCullers, who is $8,600 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings.

McCullers was impressive in his 2018 debut, striking out 10 and giving up just two runs in 5.1 innings. He'll take aim at a San Diego lineup that is ranked 21st in the league in batting average at .220. And with Houston at 6-1 and San Diego at 1-6, McCullers' chances of picking of the win are extremely high.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.