MLB DFS for April 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Saturday, April 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.

He's also off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year. On Friday, McClure rostered Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin as a value play at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: Martin exploded for a home run, three total hits and three RBIs -- returning a massive haul of 34.7 DFS points, his best total since last May.

For Saturday's MLB main slate, McClure is all over Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki as a value play at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.

Atlanta has been decimated by injuries at catcher so far this year after losing Suzuki and Tyler Flowers. But Suzuki is now back in the lineup just in time to play in the thin air in Colorado.

Suzuki is coming off a breakout campaign in 2017 where he hit 19 home runs in just 81 games as Atlanta's part-time catcher. That power ratio bodes well for him this weekend as he hits in the middle of a Braves lineup that has been surprisingly hot to open the season.

Roster Suzuki and you'll still have plenty of room to add a top-tier pitching option such as Gerrit Cole of the Astros, who is $9,100 on FanDuel and $12,300 on DraftKings.

Cole was outstanding in his first start of the season, picking up a win after going seven full innings and giving up just one earned run. He also added 11 strikeouts. Now he'll take aim at a struggling Padres lineup that has averaged just 2.3 runs per game in their last three contests.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.