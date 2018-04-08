MLB DFS for April 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Sunday, April 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Future" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.
He's off to a fast start in MLB DFS this year. On Saturday, McClure rostered Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez as a value play at just $3,100 on FanDuel. The result: Suarez exploded for a home run, three hits and a career-high five RBIs -- returning a massive haul of 44.7 points on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Sunday's main slate, McClure is all over Yankees second baseman Neil Walker as a value play at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.
With Yankees star infielder Greg Bird out until May, Walker will see plenty of action in the heart of the Bombers' lineup and should benefit from the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.
Walker is coming off a solid 2017 despite seeing limited action. He hit .265 and smacked 14 home runs and 21 doubles. That power ratio bodes well since he hits in the middle of a Yankees lineup that has plenty of weapons.
Roster Walker and you'll still have plenty of room to add a top-tier pitching option like the Astros' Charlie Morton, who is $9,100 on FanDuel and $11,500 on DraftKings.
Morton was outstanding in his season debut on Monday, picking up a win against the Orioles. He pitched six full innings, fanning six and allowing no earned runs. Now, he'll take aim at a struggling Padres lineup that has averaged just 1.8 runs in their last four contests.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who gets a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
