MLB DFS for August 10: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Joc Pederson

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, August 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year. And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Yankees second baseman Neil Walker for just $2,400 on FanDuel. The result: Walker went off for his best game of the season with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored -- returning 37.4 points and more than 15x value on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Friday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.



Turner will benefit from a favorable pitching matchup against Rockies starter Jon Gray, who is sporting an unsightly 4.73 ERA. Roster Turner with confidence on Friday in the thin air of Coors Field.



McClure is stacking Turner with outfielder Joc Pederson, who is $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel.



On Thursday, entering the seventh inning as a pinch hitter, Pederson homered. He has the potential to be a big run producer on Friday against Gray in a hitter's dream park. Lock him in and watch the points rain down.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.