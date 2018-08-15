MLB DFS for August 15: Optimal DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Matt Kemp
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
It's a loaded night of baseball action with 10 games on the main MLB DFS slate on Wednesday. It all begins at 7 p.m. ET and MLB DFS players have plenty of options such as the $200,000 MLB Gladiator on FanDuel and the $350,000 Turn Two Championship on DraftKings. Before you lock in your MLB DFS picks, you'll want to see what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in winnings and has been recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure rostered Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,300 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded with a pair of hits, including a home run -- returning almost 22 points and 5x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Wednesday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar as a value pick at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.
Villar has hits in three straight games and has a hit in every game he's played in August except for four. He's hitting .271 this month and batting leadoff on Wednesday. Lock him in your lineups and look for plenty of productivity at an extremely affordable price.
One big-time player McClure is eyeing: Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings for his game against the Giants.
"The Dodgers rate well in my model on Wednesday thanks to a matchup with Derek Holland," McClure told SportsLine. "This Dodgers' lineup is loaded with talent against left-handed pitching, and Matt Kemp is too cheap on both sites."
Kemp has a .625 slugging percentage against Holland in his career, so lock him in as one of the top overall MLB DFS picks for Wednesday because he's an extremely affordable source of power (17 home runs, 66 RBIs).
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
-
