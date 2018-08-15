MLB DFS for August 15: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Manny Machado
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter an MLB DFS tournament on Wednesday, August 15, you need to see the top MLB DFS picks and advice from professional DFS player Mike McClure. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on DFS tournament rosters in multiple sports in the past year. And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Tuesday, McClure rostered Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,300 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded with a pair of hits, including a home run -- returning almost 22 points and 5x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Wednesday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar as a value pick at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.
He's hitting .271 since being traded to the Orioles at the deadline and has reached base twice in his last two games. He's one of the most affordable second basemen on DraftKings and FanDuel, so lock him in and you'll have plenty of room to load your roster up with stars.
One of those big-time players McClure loves: Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.
He gets a juicy matchup against Giants starter Derek Holland, who has given up all 16 of his home runs to right-handed hitters this year. Machado is hitting .303 on the season with 26 home runs and 71 RBIs, so be sure to get him in your lineup and watch the points rain down.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
