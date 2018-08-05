MLB DFS for August 5: Top DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Joey Gallo

Aaron Nola, Jon Gray, Danny Duffy, and Jon Lester are among those who will take the mound on Sunday in an action-packed MLB DFS slate. FanDuel is running a $100,000 Sunday MLB Grand Slam, while DraftKings has a $300,000 MLB Full Count. Before you lock in any MLB DFS picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's made almost $2 million playing daily fantasy sports and, after analyzing every matchup and every player on Sunday's slate, is sharing his optimal DraftKings and FanDuel lineups over at SportsLine.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



To close out the week, McClure rostered Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor for just $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Rougned went off for a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored -- returning 35.4 points and 10x value on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Gallo will benefit from a favorable pitching matchup against Orioles starter Yefry Ramirez, who in his last start allowed six earned runs and six hits in only five innings of work. He already has 29 home runs this season to go with 65 RBIs and has lit up August, smashing three home runs in three games, including a two-run shot on Saturday. Roster Gallo with confidence and watch the points rain down.



McClure is stacking Murphy with outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, who is $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel.



On Friday, batting leadoff behind slugger Rougned Odor, Choo singled, recorded an RBI and scored a run. Choo has the potential to be a big run-producer on Sunday against Ramirez once again. He has 20 homers this season, including a two-home run, 4-RBI performance against the Diamondbacks last week. Given his matchup against Ramirez, he's a player you'll absolutely want in your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.