MLB DFS for July 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, July 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Saturday, McClure rostered Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Devers exploded for five hits, three runs and four RBIs. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable Saturday.
For Sunday's MLB slate, McClure loves Brewers infielder Brad Miller at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.
Miller has recorded 15 hits in his last 15 games and gets a strong matchup on Sunday against Reds starter Matt Harvey, who has a 5.28 ERA.
Another value play McClure likes for Sunday: Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.
Heyward is coming off an impressive four-hit performance on Saturday and has driven in at least two RBIs in his last two outings. He comes into Sunday with six hits, five runs and four RBIs in his last two games, so lock him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 25, even 35 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
