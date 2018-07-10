MLB DFS for July 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, July 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



Over the weekend, McClure rostered Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds for just $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings The result: Reynolds had a career night on Saturday, smashing two home runs, scoring three times, and collecting a whopping 10 RBIs -- returning an insane 80.6 points and 29x value on FanDuel. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at $2,700 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.



Alonso is an extremely affordable source of power on Tuesday because he faces Reds starter Sal Romano, who has a 5.40 ERA and has given up 17 home runs. Alonso has 13 homers this season, including one on Monday, so he's primed to go deep.



That value pick will leave you plenty of room for a big name like Mookie Betts of the Red Sox, who is $5,100 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings.



The American League's top hitter enters Tuesday with a .344 batting average, 22 home runs and 44 RBIs. And he can add to those numbers against Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo, who has a sky-high 8.17 ERA.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a bargain. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.