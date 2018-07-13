MLB DFS for July 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday July 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure recommended Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez at $2,800 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. The result: Hernandez exploded for two hits, including a home run, and a pair of RBIs -- returning over 25 points on FanDuel and almost 9x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Friday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.



Blackmon, who is top 10 in the National League in runs (70) and home runs (18), has been putting up huge power numbers recently, including four home runs in his last eight games. Get him in your lineups and watch the points rain down.



McClure is stacking Blackmon with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, who is $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



That's a steal for a player who has put up eye-popping numbers recently, like when he went off for almost 60 points on FanDuel earlier this week against the Diamondbacks.



Both players will start at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday against the Mariners and Christian Bergman, who has pitched just seven innings all season. Be sure to take advantage of this matchup in the thin air of Denver.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a huge bargain. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.