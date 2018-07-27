MLB DFS for July 27: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

It's a loaded night of Major League Baseball on Friday, July 27 with all 30 teams in action. It's also a huge night for pitching, with aces like Chris Sale, Max Scherzer, Zach Greinke, Clayton Kershaw, Carlos Carrasco, and Madison Bumgarner all taking the mound. You're going to need help navigating a full MLB DFS sale like this one, so before you make any MLB DFS picks and finalize your rosters on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career earnings, and he's the go-to authority when it comes to setting optimal DFS lineups.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered A's outfielder Nick Martini at $3,000 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for two hits, two runs and an RBI -- returning 27.9 points and over 9x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Friday, McClure is loving Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



Gattis gets a juicy matchup against Rangers starter Yovani Gallardo, who has an ERA of close to 5.00. And Gattis has hit Gallardo well in his career, with a .385 average against him with multiple extra-base hits.



Another pick McClure loves for Friday: Oakland Athletics outfielder Khris Davis at $4,700 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.



Davis is coming off an explosive series against the Rangers where he recorded seven hits, four home runs and 11 RBIs. He took advantage of a hitters' park in Arlington, and now he's in position to do the same thing on Friday at Coors Field as he takes on the Colorado Rockies.



