MLB DFS for July 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, July 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Braves third baseman Johan Camargo at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result: Camargo exploded for two hits, including a home run -- returning 21.7 points on FanDuel and a whopping 8x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable Monday.



For Tuesday's MLB slate, McClure loves Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.



He has been slumping recently, bringing his price down, but he has a strong opportunity to break through on Tuesday at Coors Field against Giants starter Antonio Senzatela, who has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP on the season. Lock Blackmon in and watch the points rain down.



Another pick McClure loves: Reds outfielder Scott Schebler at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings.



He has been red hot recently, recording at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games, including a home run on Monday, raising his average to .283. And on Tuesday, he gets an ideal lefty-righty matchup against struggling White Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who has a 6.59 ERA.



That matchup in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark makes Schebler an affordable must-play option this evening.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.