MLB DFS for July 6: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, July 6, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $3,800 on FanDuel. The result: Turner absolutely exploded for two home runs and eight RBIs -- returning an astonishing 64.6 points on FanDuel and 17x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable day in DFS.

For Friday's main MLB slate, McClure loves Nationals' outfielder Adam Eaton at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.

Eaton, who recently came off the disabled list due to an ankle injury, has been impressive recently, reaching base in five of his last six games and recording three multi-hit performances during that span.

McClue is stacking Eaton with Bryce Harper, who is $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings.

That's because the Nationals broke out of their offensive struggles in a huge way on Thursday, scoring 14 runs in a comeback win against the Marlins. Harper and Eaton should have a great chance to put up strong numbers on Friday against Miami starter Dan Straily, who has a 4.70 ERA and has given up 13 home runs in just 59 innings on the season.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel, and he isn't even the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.