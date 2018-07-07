MLB DFS for July 7: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, July 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season, already producing multiple tournament lineups that have won big thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result: Souza recorded a hit, two RBIs and a stolen base -- returning 16 points on FanDuel and 8x value for owners. Anyone who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night in DFS.



For Saturday's main MLB slate, McClure loves Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.



Pederson, who has hit two home runs this week, gets an enticing matchup against Angels starting pitcher Deck McGuire, who has a 7.56 ERA and given up seven home runs in just 16.2 innings on the season. This is the perfect opportunity for Pederson to put up explosive numbers at an affordable price.



Another pick McClure loves: Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.



Reynolds is off to a sizzling start to July, entering Saturday hitting .455 for the month. He also went deep on Friday. He'll have a favorable chance to continue his big numbers against struggling Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen, who has an ERA of 5.55.



