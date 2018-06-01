MLB DFS for June 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, June 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure rostered San Diego pitcher Jordan Lyles at $7,100 on FanDuel. The result? Lyles picked up a win by giving up just two runs and six hits in seven innings and striking out seven -- returning 46 FD points and over 6x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Friday's loaded slate, McClure loves Yankees first baseman Gregory Bird at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

Bird went hitless in his first game off the disabled list, but has recorded four in the three games since, including a home run. He's a value pick you should be all over on Friday as he takes on struggling Baltimore starter Andrew Cashner, who has an ERA over 5.00.

McClure is also targeting Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who is $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.

It's been a slow start to the season for Turner, who enters Friday hitting just .255 with one home run. But he still has plenty of power upside, and he'll have a great chance to put that to use at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday as the Dodgers open up a weekend series against the Rockies.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.