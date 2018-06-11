MLB DFS for June 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Monday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, June 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks at $4,900 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. The result: Goldschmidt exploded for two hits, two runs and two RBI -- returning over 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day. And anyone who used his lineups Saturday quintupled their money in FanDuel tournaments.

For Monday's slate, McClure loves Indians outfielder Michael Brantley at $4,300 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.

Brantley has recorded at least one hit in five of his past six games and gets a strong matchup Monday against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who has a 4-6 record and an ERA of 7.08. Lock him in Monday and look for big upside.

McClure is stacking Brantley with teammate Yonder Alonso at $3,400 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.

Alonso has driven in a run in three of his past four games and has the potential to be a major producer Monday against Giolito, who has allowed at least five earned runs in two of his past three outings.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.