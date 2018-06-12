MLB DFS for June 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Tuesday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, June 12, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Jason Hayward of the Cubs at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. The result: Heyward exploded for three hits and three RBIs -- returning well over 20 points on FanDuel, all for practically free. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Tuesday's slate, McClure loves Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.



Zobrist has recorded at least one hit and one RBI in three of his last four games. The Cubs are keeping the 37-year-old well rested this season, but when he gets his chance, he's hitting the ball very well, producing a .293 batting average with four homers and 25 RBI in 164 at-bats.



McClure is also loving Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at $3,600 on FanDuel and DraftKings.



Alonso has driven in an RBI in three of his last five games and has the potential to be a major RBI-producer on Tuesday against White Sox starter James Shields, who allowed seven earned runs in his last outing. Lock him in on Tuesday and look for big upside.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



