MLB DFS for June 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Thursday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, June 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



Earlier this week, McClure rostered Tucker Barnhart of the Reds at $2,400 on FanDuel. The result: Barnhart exploded for two hits, two runs and a home run -- returning over 24 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the entire season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Thursday's slate, McClure loves Mets outfielder Michael Conforto at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.



Conforto is an extreme value play who gets a favorable matchup against Diamondbacks starter Matt Koch (4.20 ERA) on Thursday. Lock him in your lineups and look for big upside in this situation.



McClure is also loving Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



Goldschmidt boasts a blistering .458 batting average in June with 12 hits, nine RBI and four home runs in 48 at-bats. Plus, he has recorded at least two hits in six of his last eight games. Goldschmidt is in prime position to put up those type of numbers again on Thursday against Mets starter Jason Vargas (7.71 ERA).



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



