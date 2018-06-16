MLB DFS for June 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks for Friday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, June 16, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $4.600 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. The result: Arenado exploded for three hits, three RBIs and one home run -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel, his second best performance of the entire season.



For Saturday's slate, McClure loves Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Carpenter is coming off a two-hit performance against the Cubs on Friday and has recorded at least one hit and one run in seven of his last nine games. Lock him in your Saturday lineups and look for big upside.



McClure is also loving Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings.



Goldschmidt has been red-hot in his last 15 games. He has recorded 27 hits, 17 RBIs, 18 runs and eight home runs over that span. He's arguably one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, so lock him in your lineups and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.