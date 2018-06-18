MLB DFS for June 18: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, June 18, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Sunday, McClure rostered Nationals outfielder Brian Goodwin as an extreme value play at $2,100 on FanDuel. The result: Goodwin exploded for two hits, two RBI and a run -- his second best DFS performance of the entire season. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.
For Monday's slate, McClure loves Royals outfielder Alex Gordon at $2,700 on FanDuel and $2,900 on DraftKings.
Gordon is a value play who gets a favorable matchup against Rangers starter Bartolo Colon (4.94 ERA) on Monday. Lock him in your lineups and look for big upside.
McClure is also loving Gordon's teammate, Mike Moustakas, at $3,900 on FanDuel and DraftKings.
Moustakas has recorded at least one hit in three consecutive games and has the potential to be a major RBI-producer on Monday against Colon, who has given up 23 hits and 16 earned runs in his last three starts.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
