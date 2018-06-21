MLB DFS for June 21: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, June 21, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered unheralded Mets first baseman Dominic Smith in his lineup on FanDuel at just $3,000. The result: Smith recorded three hits, including a double and a triple, and a pair of runs -- returning a season-best 24.4 points on FanDuel and a whopping 8x value for anybody who had him in their lineup.



For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure loves Athletics first baseman Matt Olson at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



Olson, who has 15 home runs this season, is an affordable power hitter who showed off his potential on Wednesday with a home run, two RBIs and and three runs scored against the Padres.



McClure is stacking Olson with outfielder Dustin Fowler, who is $2,100 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.



The left-handed hitting Fowler is a specialist when it comes to hitting righties. All of his four home runs and 12 RBIs have been against right-handed pitching, and he's set to take aim at White Sox righty Lucas Giolito on Thursday.



And Giolito's 7.19 ERA and 1.64 WHIP should provide Olson and Fowler with ample opportunities to tee off and return huge production.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, but he's not even close to the most expensive player at his position. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.