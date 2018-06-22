MLB DFS for June 22: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, June 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Angels third baseman Luis Valbuena at just $2,100 on FanDuel. The result: He exploded for two home runs and three RBIs -- returning a massive haul of over 40 points on FanDuel and almost 18x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a winning night.



For Friday's slate, we can tell you McClure loves Astros outfielder George Springer at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.



Springer hit his 15th home run of the season on Wednesday, and he'll show off his power again on Friday against Kansas City starter Danny Duffy, who has a 5.55 ERA and has given up 17 home runs this season.



A value pick McClure is all over for Friday: Twins second baseman Brian Dozier, who is $3,400 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.



Dozier's average (.221) hasn't been impressive, but he'll give you plenty of home runs (10) and RBIs (30) at a very affordable price. He gets a tasty matchup against Rangers lefty Mike Minor, who has an ERA of 5.35, so roster Dozier and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday.



