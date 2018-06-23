MLB DFS for June 23: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, June 23, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at just $3,800 on DraftKings. The result: Alonso hit a grand slam that led to a massive haul of 23 points on DraftKings and over 6x value. Anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a winning night.



For Saturday's main four-game slate, we can tell you McClure loves Astros outfielder George Springer at $4,100 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings.



Springer is one of the best in the league when it comes to combining power and the ability to get on base. He has an OPS of close to .900 in June and has shown his versatility recently -- hitting a home run in the series finale against Tampa Bay and then taking two walks against the Royals on Friday.



McClure is stacking Springer with outfielder Josh Reddick, who is $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.



Reddick has seen his average climb over .240 after recording at least one hit in seven of his last nine games. He's a specialist against right-handed pitching, and he gets a favorable matchup on Saturday against Kansas City righty Ian Kennedy, who is 1-7 on the year with an ERA of 5.31.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to put up 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



