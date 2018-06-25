MLB DFS for June 25: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, June 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Sunday, McClure rostered Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion at $3,900 on FanDuel. The result: Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI -- returning a whopping 41.7 points on FanDuel and almost 11x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Monday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Padres outfielder Wil Myers at $2,700 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.
Myers is in his first full week back since April after an oblique injury. He hit 59 home runs over the last two seasons, so he brings plenty of upside at an extremely affordable price.
McClure is stacking Myers with outfielder Hunter Renfroe $2,500 on FanDuel, $3,600 on DraftKings.
Renfroe, who has three hits and a home run in his last two games, and Myers are both righties who match up well against lefty Cole Hamels. And McClure is looking to take advantage of this game being at Globe Life Park in Arlington -- the fourth-most hitter-friendly park in the league so far this season.
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to go off Monday against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for 20, even 30 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Padres take double-decker bus to stadium
The Padres got the tourist treatment in San Francisco
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 25
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who tops NL?
The AL has pretty clear powers and non-powers, but what about the NL?
-
MLB Sunday: Nats avoid sweep
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
-
Jackson joins record-tying 13th team
Jackson will start Monday's game, making the A's his 13th MLB team
-
MLB DFS, June 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...