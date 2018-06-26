MLB DFS for June 26: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, June 26, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon at just $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: Gordon recorded two hits, two RBIs and a stolen base -- returning 22.2 FD points and almost 8x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Padres outfielder Wil Myers at $2,600 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Myers, who is working his way back from an oblique injury, is a cheap power-hitting option at this point because he missed so much time. He hit close to 60 total home runs over the past two seasons, so grab his upside at this price before it starts going up.

McClure is stacking Myers with first baseman Eric Hosmer at $2,900 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.

Hosmer got a routine off day on Monday, so he comes into this matchup against the Rangers fresh and ready to add to his total of nine home runs on the season. And McClure is looking to expose this matchup against Rangers starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx at Globe Life Park in Arlington -- the fourth-most hitter-friendly park in the league so far this season.



