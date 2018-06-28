MLB DFS for June 28: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Thursday, June 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Orioles third baseman Danny Valencia at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result: Valencia went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a walk -- returning over 25 points on FanDuel and over 10x value. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Thursday's main four-game MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Angels second baseman Ian Kinsler at $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Kinsler is hitting just .216 on the year, but has at least one hit in three of his last four outings, including a home run on Wednesday. That upped his home run count to 11 on the year, meaning he brings plenty of upside at a very affordable price.



McClure is stacking Kinsler with outfielder Mike Trout, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings.



That's because the Angels get a strong matchup against Red Sox lefty Brian Johnson (4.50 ERA) at Fenway Park, the third-most hitter-friendly stadium in the league.



Johnson, normally a bullpen pitcher, is making a spot start for Boston due to injuries in the rotation. Take advantage of this opportunity to load up your lineup with a superstar like Trout (.323/23/48) and watch the points rain down.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who is set to go off Thursday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Thursday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.