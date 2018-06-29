MLB DFS for June 29: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, June 29, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result: Bradley hit a two-run home run -- returning over 22 points on FanDuel and over 8x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Friday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Angels third baseman Luis Valbuena at $2,600 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings.

Even though Valbuena's average is just .215, he's hit eight of his nine home runs against right-handed pitching, and he gets a nice matchup against Baltimore righty David Hess this evening.

Hess has an ERA of 5.44 and has given up nine home runs in 41 innings this year, so Valbuena is an affordable power option that will give plenty of salary cap flexibility.

Another value play McClure likes tonight: Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.

Grichuk provides great upside because he's hit Detroit starter Francisco Liriano hard in his career, recording a .357 average against him in 14 at bats. Don't be deceived by his .203 overall average, because this is the perfect matchup for him on Friday.

