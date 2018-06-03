MLB DFS for June 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, June 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

To close out last week, McClure rostered A's first baseman Matt Olson at $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: Olson went off with his best game of the season. He clobbered two home runs and a single, got five RBIs, scored three runs and earned a walk to produce a monster 57.1 points on FanDuel -- returning nearly 20x value for anybody who had him in their lineups.

For Sunday's loaded slate, McClure loves Milwaukee outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings

Cain teed off on the White Sox on Saturday with a home run, his seventh of the season, leading to over 5x value for players on FanDuel. He enters Sunday in the top 10 in the National League in runs (36) and stolen bases (11), so he should have plenty of opportunities for production.

McClure is stacking him with outfielder Christian Yelich, who is $4,100 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings.

Yelich has hit in eight of his last 10 games and has a .304 average on the season. McClure loves the matchup for both Yelich and Cain on Sunday against White Sox starter Dylan Covey, a righty who has only pitched 17 innings this season.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.