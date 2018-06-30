MLB DFS for June 30: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, June 30, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia at just $2,400 on FanDuel. The result: Garcia recorded two hits, a run and an RBI -- returning almost 20 points on FanDuel and almost 8x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Saturday's main MLB DFS slate, McClure loves White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.

Moncada has at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he gets a strong matchup on Saturday against Rangers starter Bartolo Colon, who has a 4.72 ERA and has given up 19 home runs this season.

Another value play McClure likes for Saturday: Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus at $3,500 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings.

He's also been hitting well recently, recording six hits in his last four games. And he's especially effective at home, hitting .370 on the year at Globe Life Park in Arlington, which is the fourth most hitter-friendly ballpark in the league. Lock these value picks in and you'll have plenty of room to load your rosters up with stars.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who is set to go off Friday because of a dream matchup in a hitter-friendly park. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

