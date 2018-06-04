MLB DFS for June 4: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks Monday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, June 4, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

McClure absolutely crushed his lineups over the weekend. His MLB DFS lineups Friday and Saturday night saw between 25-30x investment on FanDuel and between 40-60x investment on DraftKings. Anybody who followed his advice ended the weekend way, way up.

For Monday's main slate, McClure loves Yankees first baseman Greg Bird at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

Bird began his season on May 26 after opening the year on the disabled list. He has recorded a hit in all but one game he has played and has an RBI in three of his past five contests. At $4,000 or less on both sites, he's a bargain pick that will leave DFS players plenty of salary cap room to load up their rosters.

McClure is stacking Bird with outfielder Aaron Judge, who is $5,200 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings.

Judge is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 41 RBI on the season. And McClure likes the matchup for Bird and Judge in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Mike Fiers, who has a 4.45 ERA, is on the hill for Detroit, a team that is ranked 20th in the league in team ERA.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup Monday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.