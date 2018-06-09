MLB DFS for June 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Saturday, June 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Friday, McClure rostered Paul Goldschmidt of the Diamondbacks at $4,800 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. The result: Goldschmidt exploded for three hits, two home runs and three RBIs -- returning over 50 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.

Last weekend, anyone who entered McClure's lineups in tournaments cashed for 25x to 30x on FanDuel and 40x to 60x on DraftKings.



For Saturday's main slate, McClure loves Astros outfielder George Springer at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Springer recorded two RBIs Friday and gets a strong matchup Saturday against Rangers starter Mike Minor, who has a 4-4 record and an ERA over 5.75. Lock him in and look for big upside.



Another pick McClure loves for Saturday: Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb at $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



Lamb has been heating up recently with at least one hit and one RBI in three of his last four games. He's in a prime position to continue those type of numbers Saturday against Chad Bettis (4.02 ERA) at hitter-friendly Coors Field.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30 points or more on FanDuel, all at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Saturday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.