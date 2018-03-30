MLB DFS for March 30: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, March 30 you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book, "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has also used his wOBA (Weighted On-Base Average) Model to return over $2,700 on $100 MLB bets over the past two seasons.
He also got off to a fast start on Opening Day in MLB DFS, rostering Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at $5,300 on DraftKings. The result: Stanton exploded in his New York debut with three hits, two home runs and four RBIs -- returning 39 points on DraftKings, his highest total since last August.
For Friday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, who is $2,800 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.
Gardner had a strong start to the season, hitting a home run and scoring twice in the Yankees' opener against the Blue Jays.
He leads off for an potent lineup that includes some of the top power hitters in baseball, so look for the trend of Gardner piling up runs, and points for your DraftKings and FanDuel lineups, to continue.
Another player that McClure loves on Friday: Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez ($2,800 on FanDuel, $3,800 on DraftKings).
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk in his debut, and hitting behind the likes of of Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve, he should have plenty of opportunities to drive in runs this season. He also gets a favorable matchup on Friday against Rangers starter Doug Fister, who had a career-low 4.88 ERA last season.
McClure is also targeting a player who got off to an explosive start this season and gets a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
