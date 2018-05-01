MLB DFS for May 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, May 1, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Monday, McClure rostered Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun at $3,300 on FanDuel. The result: Braun reached base three times, had a steal, and scored -- returning almost 20 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Tuesday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure is all over Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter, who is $3,100 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.



Carpenter is off to a slow start this season with a batting average of .155, but McClure loves his matchup against the White Sox as a bounce-back opportunity. Plus, he should have low ownership given his recent struggles.



He'll face pitcher James Shields, whom he went 3-for-4 against the last time they met. Shields also has an ERA over 6.00 this season, so this should be a game Carpenter thrives in.



Another pick McClure loves for Tuesday: Brewers outfielder Domingo Santana, who is $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.



Santana found Great American Ballpark to his liking on Monday, recording a pair of RBIs. He'll get another chance in this hitter-friendly park on Tuesday against starting pitcher Homer Bailey, who has given up 31 hits in 34.1 innings so far this season.



