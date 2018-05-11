MLB DFS for May 11: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action Friday, May 11, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini at $2,900 on FanDuel. The result: Mancini finished a triple shy of the cycle and generated 37.6 FD points, all at just 8 percent ownership in FanDuel tournaments.



Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Friday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $2,400 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.



Pederson's price is down because of a recent slump, but he gets a juicy bounce-back opportunity against the Reds on Friday.



That's because Matt Harvey, who had a 7.00 ERA with the Mets before being traded, takes the hill for Cincinnati. Take advantage of this lefty-righty matchup for Pederson against a struggling pitcher.



Another pick McClure loves for Friday: Ryan Braun, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



With five home runs and 19 RBIs on the season, Braun gets another crack at the thin air of Coors Field on Friday. Look for big DFS production on from him Friday on DraftKings and FanDuel.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Friday against a pitcher with a sky-high ERA. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.