MLB DFS for May 12: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure rostered Pirates second baseman Max Moroff at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result? Moroff exploded with two hits, a home run and three RBIs -- returning a season-high 28.7 FD points and an insane 14x value! Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Saturday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $2,500 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

That's because he gets an enticing matchup against Cincinnati Reds starter Homer Bailey, who has a 5.61 ERA and has given up 11 home runs this season. And Pederson has gotten on base in both his career at-bats against Bailey, so look for him to return big numbers at an affordable price.

Another pick McClure loves for Saturday: Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is $5,500 on both sites.

Arenado is in the top 10 in the National League in virtually every major hitting category as he enters Saturday with a .309 batting average, eight home runs and 22 RBIs.

He'll enjoy another home matchup in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field, where he is hitting close to .400 on the season.

