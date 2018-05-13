MLB DFS for May 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, May 13, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
To close out last week, McClure rostered Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain for $3,800 on FanDuel. The result: Cain went off for three hits, including a double and an RBI -- returning 25.1 points on FanDuel, one of his best performances of the season. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night.
For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $3,300 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
Bregman will benefit from a strong hitting environment in Houston with warm temperatures and the wind blowing out to left field if the roof is open. Roster him with confidence on Sunday.
McClure is stacking Bregman with Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez, who is $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel.
Gonzalez batted sixth on Saturday in front of Josh Reddick, who has the potential to go deep at any time.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
