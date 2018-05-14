MLB DFS for May 14: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Monday, May 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Astros catcher Evan Gattis at just $2,000 on FanDuel. The result: Gattis went off with a home run and a pair of RBI -- returning 25.2 FD points and a 12x value for anybody who had him on their roster.

For Monday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso at $2,800 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

Alonso has been on a hot streak recently, reaching base eight times in his last three games and recording a pair of RBI during that span. He gets a strong matchup on Monday against Detroit righty Mike Fiers, who has an ERA close to 5.00 and has given up well over a hit per inning this year.

Another pick McClure likes for Monday: Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings.

Cruz benefits from a strong hitting environment in Minnesota that will have a temperature in the high 70s and low air density, meaning the ball should travel well.

He has also had a ton of success in his career against Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi -- hitting .350 with a home run and four RBI in 20 at-bats.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Monday who has a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Monday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.