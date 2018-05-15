MLB DFS for May 15: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Tuesday, May 15, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.



And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



McClure rostered Astros catcher Evan Gattis at just $2,000 on FanDuel on Sunday. The result: Gattis went off with a home run and a pair of RBIs -- returning 25.2 FD points and a 12x value for anybody who had him on their roster.



For Tuesday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.



Don't be deceived by Santana's .196 batting average. He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games and had two hits, a home run and a pair of runs scored on Monday against the Mets.



McClure is stacking Santana with outfielder Rhys Hoskins, who is also $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.



Hoskins is batting .268 on the year with five home runs and 25 RBIs. And both Philadelphia hitters get a mouthwatering matchup against Baltimore starter Andrew Cashner, who is 1-4 on the year with an ERA close to 5.00.



Control has been a major issue for Cashner this season, as he's walked 21 batters in just 44 innings, so look for Hoskins and Santana to have plenty of opportunities to get on base and score.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday who has a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Tuesday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.